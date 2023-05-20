Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share.

CRK has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Comstock Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRK opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $489.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 52.26% and a net margin of 39.08%. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Roland O. Burns acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,504,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,504,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Christopher Claunch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at $370,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Articles

