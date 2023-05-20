Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 673.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,059 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CAG stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.22. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

