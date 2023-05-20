CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Stake Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,032,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,081 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of CONSOL Energy worth $132,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CEIX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 445.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 123.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $128,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,523.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

