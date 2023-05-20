Contrasting Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) and Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS)

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) and Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Hammerhead Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Hammerhead Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harbour Energy and Hammerhead Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbour Energy $3.48 billion 0.72 $101.10 million N/A N/A Hammerhead Energy $760.61 million 0.96 $173.15 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Hammerhead Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harbour Energy.

This table compares Harbour Energy and Hammerhead Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A Hammerhead Energy N/A -17.09% -7.08%

Risk & Volatility

Harbour Energy has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hammerhead Energy has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Harbour Energy and Hammerhead Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbour Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hammerhead Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Hammerhead Energy beats Harbour Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and related activities. It operates through North Sea and International segments. The North Sea segment includes the UK and Norwegian Continental Shelves. The International segment focuses in the s Indonesia, Vietnam and Mexico. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Hammerhead Energy

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is based in Menlo Park, California.

