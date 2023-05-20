Contrasting Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Grindr (NYSE:GRND)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) and Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Match Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Match Group has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 7 17 0 2.71 Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Match Group and Grindr, as reported by MarketBeat.

Match Group currently has a consensus price target of $59.14, suggesting a potential upside of 85.73%. Given Match Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than Grindr.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Match Group and Grindr’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $3.18 billion 2.79 $361.95 million $1.05 30.32 Grindr $195.01 million 5.29 $850,000.00 N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Grindr.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and Grindr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 9.51% -116.87% 13.06% Grindr N/A -3.03% -9.88%

Summary

Match Group beats Grindr on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bi, trans, and queer people to engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers a free, ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in West Hollywood, California.

