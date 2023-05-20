Cormark Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will earn $4.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.68. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.55 billion. Premium Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.10%.

Premium Brands Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$118.30.

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$102.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$99.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.49. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$77.36 and a 52-week high of C$104.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.27%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

