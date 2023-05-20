Cormark Trims Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Target Price to C$1.50

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$2.45 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Quarterhill Stock Performance

TSE:QTRH opened at C$1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$143.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.81, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 1.68. Quarterhill has a fifty-two week low of C$1.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.32.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

