Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 583.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,124 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the third quarter worth $2,913,000. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its position in Coterra Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 56,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRA. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

CTRA stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Stories

