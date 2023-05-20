Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,203 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Coterra Energy worth $11,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coterra Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,485,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $300,998,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,184,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,906,000 after purchasing an additional 451,827 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CTRA opened at $25.63 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.35.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.