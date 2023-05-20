Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CACC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

CACC opened at $435.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.48, a current ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $358.00 and a 52-week high of $617.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $441.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.48. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.27 by ($2.56). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.76 earnings per share. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 45.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.12, for a total transaction of $225,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,231,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.12, for a total transaction of $225,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,231,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Credit Acceptance

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.