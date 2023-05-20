Critical Comparison: City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) vs. ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR)

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) and ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares City Office REIT and ACRES Commercial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Office REIT -3.76% -0.96% -0.43% ACRES Commercial Realty 12.87% 7.40% 1.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for City Office REIT and ACRES Commercial Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Office REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33 ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

City Office REIT currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 173.11%. ACRES Commercial Realty has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 65.46%. Given City Office REIT’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe City Office REIT is more favorable than ACRES Commercial Realty.

76.8% of City Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of City Office REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

City Office REIT has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACRES Commercial Realty has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares City Office REIT and ACRES Commercial Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Office REIT $181.59 million 1.05 $16.99 million ($0.37) -12.86 ACRES Commercial Realty $75.17 million 0.95 $10.62 million ($0.99) -8.39

City Office REIT has higher revenue and earnings than ACRES Commercial Realty. City Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACRES Commercial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ACRES Commercial Realty beats City Office REIT on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

