Critical Contrast: Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) and Celestica (NYSE:CLS)

Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) and Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tempo Automation and Celestica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempo Automation $12.05 million 0.78 -$144.85 million N/A N/A Celestica $7.25 billion 0.19 $145.50 million $1.21 9.44

Celestica has higher revenue and earnings than Tempo Automation.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tempo Automation has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celestica has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

56.3% of Celestica shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of Tempo Automation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Celestica shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tempo Automation and Celestica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempo Automation N/A N/A -428.46% Celestica 1.97% 15.14% 4.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tempo Automation and Celestica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempo Automation 0 1 2 0 2.67 Celestica 0 3 3 0 2.50

Tempo Automation currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 770.83%. Celestica has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.97%. Given Tempo Automation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tempo Automation is more favorable than Celestica.

Summary

Celestica beats Tempo Automation on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc. engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses. The Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) segment consists of enterprise communications, telecommunications, servers, and storage businesses. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

