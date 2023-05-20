Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,711 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFR. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CFR opened at $101.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.55 and a 52 week high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFR. Raymond James lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman purchased 1,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman acquired 1,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,555.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chris Avery acquired 5,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.08 per share, with a total value of $540,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,696 over the last three months. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

