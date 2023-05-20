CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.28). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.71) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CBAY. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CBAY opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $888.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.27.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 142,081 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,842,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 53,919 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 13,862.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,224,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 642,796 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CymaBay Therapeutics

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $197,480.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $197,480.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 7,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $69,873.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,672 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

