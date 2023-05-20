CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.29). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBAY. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

CBAY opened at $9.11 on Thursday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $888.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at CymaBay Therapeutics

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 7,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $69,873.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 112,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $1,070,569.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 7,781 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $69,873.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,672. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

