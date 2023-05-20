David Buonasera Sells 1,559 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) CTO David Buonasera sold 1,559 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $16,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,946.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Magnite Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $14.20.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $130.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 391.9% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGNI. Vertical Research lowered shares of Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.22.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Articles

