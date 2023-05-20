Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 113.83 ($1.43).

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROO. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 116 ($1.45) to GBX 114 ($1.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 105 ($1.32) to GBX 110 ($1.38) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 100 ($1.25) to GBX 90 ($1.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Deliveroo

In other news, insider Will Shu sold 1,995,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.33), for a total value of £2,115,679.44 ($2,650,231.04). Company insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Deliveroo Stock Performance

Deliveroo Company Profile

LON:ROO opened at GBX 107.80 ($1.35) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 99.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 92.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The company has a market cap of £1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -829.23, a P/E/G ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.31. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of GBX 72.58 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 113 ($1.42).

(Get Rating)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.