Desjardins Weighs in on Americas Silver Corp’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Americas Silver in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Americas Silver stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $0.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Americas Silver by 180.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,809 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 183.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 34,484 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Americas Silver during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Americas Silver by 1.8% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,775,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 31,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

