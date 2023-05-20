Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 45,708 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,918,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,708 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $132,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Service Co. International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

SCI stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

