Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 52,826 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,754,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,826 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pentair were worth $123,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 162.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 88.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average of $51.07. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

