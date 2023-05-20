Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 5,640 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,431,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.19% of Oshkosh worth $126,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 89.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 509.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $106.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.21.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

