Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,319,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,782 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.41% of McGrath RentCorp worth $130,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,562,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,867,000 after acquiring an additional 36,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,606,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,349,000 after buying an additional 37,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,601,000 after buying an additional 18,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 89,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

MGRC stock opened at $91.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $73.29 and a 1 year high of $111.70.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.16 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 14.82%. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $51,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,662. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total transaction of $275,210.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,808.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $51,695.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $1,283,830. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

