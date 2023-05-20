Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,171,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.46% of Copart worth $132,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063,518 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Copart by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,192,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,403,000 after buying an additional 2,098,454 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 63,632.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,558,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,799,000 after buying an additional 1,555,817 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Copart by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,559,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,856,000 after buying an additional 1,263,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,116,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,201 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT opened at $88.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.64. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $89.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

