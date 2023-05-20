Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $123.64 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,823,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of AstraZeneca worth $123,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,813,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,036,000 after purchasing an additional 83,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,279,000 after purchasing an additional 955,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,291,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,507,000 after buying an additional 112,469 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $74.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.94 and its 200 day moving average is $68.66. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

