Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $125.35 Million Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,438,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,403 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.94% of Iridium Communications worth $125,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,774,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,786,000 after buying an additional 213,935 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Iridium Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,381,000 after buying an additional 26,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Iridium Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,120,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,217,000 after buying an additional 110,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,157,000 after buying an additional 195,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 461.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average is $57.77. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.98 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 100,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $6,285,643.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,450,048.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 100,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $6,285,643.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,450,048.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,544.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,789 shares of company stock valued at $16,575,471 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on IRDM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.