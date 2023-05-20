Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $127.22 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,048,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,667 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of Arista Networks worth $127,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 541.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $143.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.81 and a 200 day moving average of $137.96. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.44.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,409,131.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,833 shares of company stock worth $51,272,220 in the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cowen raised their price target on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

