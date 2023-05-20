Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $127.92 Million Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,530,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.05% of Ryder System worth $127,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ryder System by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $86,098.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,712.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Ryder System stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.21. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.69 and a twelve month high of $102.36.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.15). Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on R shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.