Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $128.43 Million Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,249,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.88% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $128,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $96.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.90 and its 200-day moving average is $99.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.15 and a 52 week high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $716,720.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $716,720.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $493,308.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,118.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,015 shares of company stock worth $1,132,393 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

