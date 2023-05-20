Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $136.74 Million Stock Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,031 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.33% of Veritiv worth $136,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Veritiv by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Veritiv by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv Stock Up 0.3 %

Veritiv stock opened at $112.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.42. Veritiv Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.50 and a fifty-two week high of $161.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Veritiv Announces Dividend

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.24). Veritiv had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 20.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Veritiv’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Salvatore A. Abbate sold 5,000 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $608,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,568,869.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Veritiv from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Veritiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.