Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,843,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.25% of AAR worth $127,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AAR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in AAR by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AAR by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of AAR by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of AAR by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AAR alerts:

Insider Transactions at AAR

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $3,746,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,611 shares in the company, valued at $14,376,060.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 12,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $709,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $3,746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,376,060.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,731 shares of company stock valued at $7,389,826. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $53.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.06. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.22.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.41 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIR. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

AAR Profile

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.