Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,203,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $125,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 158.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,280,000 after buying an additional 537,042 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after buying an additional 29,710 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.1% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 46,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 16,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 96.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CPB. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $52.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.81%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.