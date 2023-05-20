Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,257,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,812 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.58% of Raymond James worth $134,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RJF. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.43.

Raymond James Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of RJF stock opened at $90.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.13%.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.