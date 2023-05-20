Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 233,646 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,290,937 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $134,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CATY. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2,569.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

CATY opened at $30.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $299.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 37.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Director Richard Sun acquired 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $213,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

