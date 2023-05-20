Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 44,022 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,007,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,022 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.46% of Terex worth $128,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Terex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Terex by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Terex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEX. Barclays lifted their price target on Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Terex Price Performance

In other Terex news, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $302,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $302,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 215,053 shares of company stock worth $12,468,638 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terex stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.50. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. Terex had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

