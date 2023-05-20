Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,980,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Northwest Bancshares worth $125,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,713,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,965 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

NWBI opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.82 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Bancshares

In other news, CEO Louis J. Torchio acquired 4,395 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $49,707.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,946 shares in the company, valued at $632,749.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Louis J. Torchio bought 4,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,707.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,946 shares in the company, valued at $632,749.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Tullio bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $26,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,067.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,624 shares of company stock valued at $323,533 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Featured Articles

