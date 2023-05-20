Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,711,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,158 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.97% of MGM Resorts International worth $124,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after buying an additional 317,622 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,679,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,323,000 after acquiring an additional 195,133 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,525,000 after purchasing an additional 92,854 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,367,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,825 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,169,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,043,000 after purchasing an additional 36,736 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $124,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.12.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

