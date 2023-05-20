Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,206,753 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,318,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $127,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $28.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.09 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -690.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

