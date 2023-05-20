Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 246 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NVR were worth $126,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in NVR by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 48,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,526,000 after buying an additional 25,355 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in NVR by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,024,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NVR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,787,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,719,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,800.54, for a total transaction of $17,401,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,845,704.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total transaction of $368,893.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,893,561.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,800.54, for a total transaction of $17,401,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,845,704.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,710 shares of company stock worth $95,213,468. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR stock opened at $5,846.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5,657.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,106.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,986.96.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $116.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 423.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

