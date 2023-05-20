Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 32,173 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,334,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $136,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,037,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,069,159,000 after acquiring an additional 420,731 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,708,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,253,000 after purchasing an additional 50,544 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,367,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,016,000 after buying an additional 12,113 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,314,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,390,000 after buying an additional 241,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,278,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,577 shares of company stock worth $8,695,480. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

ICE stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

