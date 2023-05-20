Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 42,911 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,911 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.29% of Saia worth $127,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

SAIA opened at $277.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.51. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.03 and a 12-month high of $306.40.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,167.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,953 shares of company stock worth $1,450,996. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SAIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Saia from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.94.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

