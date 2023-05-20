Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 712 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.43% of Advance Auto Parts worth $126,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.2% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP opened at $117.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.05 and a 52-week high of $212.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.83 and its 200-day moving average is $141.01.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.17.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

