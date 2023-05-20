Diploma (LON:DPLM) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,360 ($42.09) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DPLM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.57) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($46.35) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.93) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($42.59) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,944.29 ($36.88).

Diploma Stock Performance

Shares of Diploma stock opened at GBX 3,072 ($38.48) on Tuesday. Diploma has a one year low of GBX 2,090 ($26.18) and a one year high of GBX 3,116 ($39.03). The company has a market cap of £4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4,042.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,725.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,774.47.

Diploma Cuts Dividend

About Diploma

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,236.84%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

