Diploma’s (DPLM) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,400 ($30.06) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($42.59) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,360 ($42.09) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($46.35) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.57) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,944.29 ($36.88).

Shares of LON:DPLM opened at GBX 3,072 ($38.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4,042.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69. Diploma has a 1 year low of GBX 2,090 ($26.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,116 ($39.03). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,725.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,774.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 16.50 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Diploma’s payout ratio is currently 7,236.84%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

