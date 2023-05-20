Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IRON. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Monday, April 24th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.88.

Disc Medicine Opco Price Performance

IRON stock opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.65. Disc Medicine Opco has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $35.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Disc Medicine Opco ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.53). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Disc Medicine Opco will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine Opco by 2,709.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

