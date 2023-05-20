Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $33,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $215.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.52. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

