DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 793.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 887.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NYSE DASH opened at $66.98 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $8,731,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,657 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $213,459.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,833,938.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $8,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,021,934 shares of company stock worth $61,437,445 in the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

