Dover (NYSE:DOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOV. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

DOV stock opened at $139.47 on Thursday. Dover has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.29.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.94. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

