Dover (NYSE:DOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOV. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.31.
Dover Stock Down 1.0 %
DOV stock opened at $139.47 on Thursday. Dover has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.29.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dover
In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Dover
Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.
