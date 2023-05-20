Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Doximity by 98.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Doximity by 540.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $32.04 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.62, a P/E/G ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $164,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 45.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

