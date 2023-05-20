Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXPGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.7 %

EXP stock opened at $167.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $101.98 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.50 and a 200-day moving average of $140.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Stephens upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,723,000 after purchasing an additional 110,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,022,000 after acquiring an additional 58,727 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,281,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

