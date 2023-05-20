East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Financial Contrast

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for East West Bancorp and Banner, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East West Bancorp 0 3 3 0 2.50 Banner 0 1 4 0 2.80

East West Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $71.13, indicating a potential upside of 46.65%. Banner has a consensus price target of $65.33, indicating a potential upside of 43.40%. Given East West Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe East West Bancorp is more favorable than Banner.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

88.7% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Banner shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Banner shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares East West Bancorp and Banner’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East West Bancorp $2.48 billion 2.77 $1.13 billion $8.53 5.69 Banner $645.74 million 2.42 $195.38 million $6.01 7.58

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Banner. East West Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares East West Bancorp and Banner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East West Bancorp 40.38% 20.71% 1.90% Banner 30.36% 14.38% 1.32%

Dividends

East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Banner pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. East West Bancorp pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banner pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. East West Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Banner has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

East West Bancorp has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banner has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

East West Bancorp beats Banner on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S. The Commercial Banking segment primarily focuses on commercial loans and deposits. The Other segment includes treasury activities of the company and elimination of inter-segment amounts. The company was founded on August 26, 1998, and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

About Banner

(Get Rating)

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.